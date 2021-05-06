Mumbai ATS seizes Uranium, nabs 2

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) In a lockdown shocker, the Mumbai Anti Terrorist Squad (Nagpada Unit) has seized 7.10 kg of radioactive Natural Uranium and arrested two persons, an official said here on Thursday.

The seized material was sent to the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre which has said in its report that it was 'Natural Uranium' which is highly radioactive and very dangerous to human life.