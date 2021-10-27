Mumbai BJP seeks Maharashtra Governor's intervention in allegations against Sameer Wankhede

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Mumbai unit wrote to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and sought his intervention into the matter of "baseless allegations" being levelled by State Minister Nawab Malik against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is investigating the drugs-on-cruise case.



Mumbai police have formed a four-member team under the guidance of ACP Milind Khetale to investigate four complaints given against Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and also to investigate the allegations levelled against Wankhede, said police sources on Wednesday.

All the complaints received against Wankhede will be probed by Khetale. Four Police stations in Mumbai have received such complaints so far, said the sources.

However, the Mumbai police have not registered any case against Wankhede.

Prabhakar Sail, who is the personal bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi and a witness in the Mumbai cruise ship raid, had alleged that Wankhede, Gosavi and some other NCB officers had sought Rs 25 crore from Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan to release his son Aryan Khan in the drugs bust case. (ANI)

