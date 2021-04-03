Mumbai court extends Vaze's NIA custody till April 7

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) A Mumbai Special Court on Saturday extended till April 7 the custody of arrested-suspended cop Sachin Vaze - the prime accused in the SUV and a Thane businessman's death cases - to the National Investigation Agency.
The Special Court has also asked the probe agency to extend any medical assistance that may be required by Vaze following a plea by his lawyers.
Vaze was produced before the Special Court by the NIA after his remand ended and the agency demanded further 15 days' custody of the accused as the probe into the conspiracy angles of both cases was in the final stages.
--IANS
