Mumbai court grants bail to Kirit Somaiya in defamation case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 (ANI): Sewree Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai on Tuesday granted bail to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya in connection with a case filed by Earth NGO and its founder for the alleged defamatory statements against them.



The complainant Praveen Kalme's lawyer Advocate Adnan Shaikh said, "Kirit Somaiya had appeared before Sewree Msgistrate Court today as summoned by the court earlier last month to prove his claim against Praveen Kalme. After appearing before the court, Somaiya was pleaded not guilty which is contradicting to his Twitter feeds."

Advocate Adnan further said to reporters after the Court hearing, "The Magistrate Court granted conditional bail on personal bond of Rs 15,000. Bail can be cancelled in case of violations of the conditions."

Somaiya, while reacting on the bail said, "Bail plea was heard on these defamation cases at Sewree Metropolitan Court today. I am released on Personal Bond."

He further added, "Half a dozen such defamation cases/notices against me are by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government leaders. I am not worried about any investigation. Actual scammers (ghotalebaj) are scared and running away from the investigation."

Earlier, last month, Court had issued two seperate defamation cases that were filed by "Earth NGO" and another by social activist Pravin Kalme against Kirit Somaiya for his alleged defamatory statement against Kalme and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad.

In this matter, Somaiya tweeted, "Plea recorded in defamation cases at Sewree Court I am released on Personal Bond. I am not scared about such 6 defamation cases. Ghotalebaj Anil Deshmukh, Anad Adsul, Bhavna Gavli, Param Bir Singh, Anil Parab, Hasan Mushrif, Pratap Sarnaik....are running away from investigation." (ANI)

