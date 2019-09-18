Mumbai court orders police to probe Rahul Gandhi's remarks against Savarkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A court in Bhoiwada here has ordered police to conduct an inquiry into Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's alleged remarks against Hindutva icon Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The court ordered the police to conduct an inquiry under section 202 of the CrPC and a submit report to it.



"Rahul Gandhi's comments are an insult of our ancestors. The court has ordered Dadar police to call Rahul Gandhi (if the need arises)," Savarkar's descendant Ranjit Savarkar said.

Gandhi had made the alleged remarks against Savarkar in 2016. (ANI)