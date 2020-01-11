Mumbai Crime Branch arrests 5 bogus doctors for running clinic without degree

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 11 (ANI): Crime Branch of Mumbai police has arrested five bogus doctors on charges of running medical clinics without any valid degree.

The arrests were made from Juhu, Oshiwara and Malvani areas of the city.

In a statement, Akbar Pathan, Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police said that the case has been registered against the five as they did not have any valid degree recognised by the Maharashtra Medical Council.



The accused have been identified as Swapankumar Mandal, Ramkumar Mataprasad Mishra, Hanif Agharia, Tukaram Bhiva Thorat and Shaikh Aziz.

Those arrested have been booked under sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 33 and 36 of the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, officials said. (ANI)

