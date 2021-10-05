Mumbai cruise raid: 4 more people arrested today to be produced before court

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5 (ANI): Four more accused who were arrested earlier today, in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, will be produced before a court in Mumbai.



Eight persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Monday which remanded them to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till October 7.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on Saturday night. (ANI)

