Mumbai cruise raid: Aryan Khan speaks to parents via video call from jail

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Aryan Khan. who was arrested in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case, spoke to his parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan via video call from inside Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail on Friday, informed jail officials.



According to the order of the High Court, all the accused or prisoners who are logged in the jail amid COVID-19 can talk to their family members twice a week via video call.

"Aryan was on the call for 10 minutes with his parents, and a jail official was present with him during the call," said the official.

There are a total of 3,200 prisoners in the Arthur Road jail. As per the guidelines of the jail amid the pandemic, people are not allowed to visit the inmates. They can only speak to them over the phone.

Inmates are allowed 10 minutes to talk to their family members.

The jail has a total of 11 phones. The family members of prisoners who have a video call facility are given 10 minutes on video call otherwise a voice call is dialled.

Aryan on October 11 had received a money order of Rs 4,500, which is meant for his expenses in the jail canteen.

As per the rules of the jail, a prisoner can receive a money order of Rs 4500 maximum for their expenses inside the jail.

Aryan and five other accused, who were arrested by Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the cruise ship drug raid case, were shifted to the common cell of Arthur Road Jail after their Covid report came negative.

They were earlier lodged at the quarantine barrack of the Arthur Road Jail here.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on the Cordelia cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2. (ANI)

