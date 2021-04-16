Mumbai 'dons' 55-ft-long face-mask on Charlie Chaplin's 132nd birth anniv

An initiative of Dr. Aneel Kashi Murarka, of the NGO Ample Mission, the face mask is billed as the world's largest and features photos of Sir Chaplin on it.

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) In an unique gesture to mark the 132nd birth anniversary of the legendary comedian, Sir Charles Chaplin, a Mumbai philanthropist unveiled a 55-feet long Covid-19 face-mask, here on Friday.

The face-mask went on display at the Shiv Dham Cemetery in Goregaon to highlight the dangers of moving around without a face-mask in the global Coronavirus pandemic.

"Typically, a cemetery is considered a shoddy, congested and unhygienic place But Shiv Dham Crematorium built by us is very different, neat and clean with all facilities for cremation and manned by competent and caring staff," Dr. Murarka said.

He said Ample Mission selected Shiv Dham Crematorium as the location for the face-mask on Charlie Chaplin's birthday to convey that "if we do not use the face-mask, we shall be closer to the destination (cemetery) that we seek to keep away from."

Present on the occasion were prominent comedian Raju Srivastava known for his infectious humour in films, television and social media, and actor Rajan Kumar, who is known as India's own Charlie Chaplin.

Several volunteers sported placards highlighting simple Covid-19 protocol messages while Kumar sported a Chaplin costume and regaled the audiences.

--IANS

qn/ash