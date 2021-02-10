Mumbai drug case: NCB issues lookout circular against drug peddler Mohammad Bilal

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has issued a lookout circular against drug peddler Mohammad Bilal alias Telwala in the connection with the Mumbai drug case.



The lookout circular against Bilal was issued after the NCB checked Arif Bhujwala's chats.

"A lookout circular has been issued against drug peddler Mohammad Bilal alias Telwala. His name came into light after the NCB checked Arif Bhujwala's chats," an NCB officer said.

Last month, the NCB had arrested Arif Bhujwala from Raigarh, in connection with the Mumbai drug case. Later, he was questioned by the Maharashtra Police.

"It is believed that Arif has close relations with underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim and a few days back when NCB raided Dongri, Arif managed to escape from the spot," an NCB official had said.

Bhujwala is the biggest mastermind of the Rs 300 crore annual drugs syndicate which he runs through by building labs and godowns with the help of his underworld mentors in Dubai.

NCB official had told ANI that, with Arif being caught, many more names can be revealed. In the last five years, Arif has built his own Rs 1,000 crore property, bought luxury cars, four flats and two shops. (ANI)

