Mumbai girl survives acid attack by ex-principal, others

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) In a shocker, a 16-year old Mumbai college student faced an acid attack allegedly perpetrated by the former principal and others of her educational institution but managed to escape major injury, officials said here on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning when she was proceeding on her way from Mahim to her home in Kanjurmarg.

Suddenly, the accused came and threw acid at her which injured her in the chest and leg, and ran away from there.

She was rushed to Sion Hospital and discharged after primary treatment.

Later, in her complaint with Vikhroli Parksite Police, the victim, who is studying engineering in a South Mumbai college, accused her former school principal, a teacher and two others of the crime. The motive is reportedly a previous enmity among them for a complaint lodged by the victim against one of the accused which she refused to withdraw. "No arrests have been made so far and we are investigating the matter from all angles but, we cannot share more information," one of the investigation team members told IANS. qn/vd