Mumbai girls win India-Korea Friendship Quiz

Pratima Tawde of Class 8 in Swami Vivekanand High School, Chembur, Sarika Tripathi of Class 9 in City International School, Andheri, are the winner of the Quiz contest.

"They will be taken on a six-day long free trip to South Korea," Kim Dong Young country's Consul-General in Mumbai said.

Besides the two top prize winners, 18 other winners of the competition have bagged attractive cash prizes, trophies and certificates in the the first-ever unique project.

"This contest is an important opportunity to introduce Korea and its culture to the students who are the future of India," said Young, while giving the top prizes to the winners.

The annual competition is organised by the Korean Cultural Centre, India.