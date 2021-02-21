Mumbai hotel sealed for violating fire safety norms

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 (ANI): A hotel at Old Cadell Road in Mumbai's Mahim area was sealed on Saturday for violating fire safety norms and Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.



As many as five of its staff members were fined for not wearing masks. This comes amid a rising number of cases in Maharashtra which has prompted the state government officials to reinforce the coronavirus norms.

The State Health Department on Saturday informed that 6,281 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The total cases in the state increased to 20,93,913 including 48,439 active cases and 19,92,530 total recoveries. The death toll in the state mounted to 51,753 including the new deaths, the state department said. (ANI)

