Mumbai: Kid who fell into storm water drain not yet found

Mumbai: A 3-year-old child who fell into an open storm water drain on Wednesday night remains untraceable after a 46-hour continuous search and rescue operation, a Mumbai civic official said.

Divyansh Singh had fallen into a drain at Ambedkar Chowk in Malad East at around 10pm that day, and officials on Friday evening claimed the search team had covered 10 kilometres of the drain line so far but in vain.

"Our search team of 50 BMC, Fire Brigade and NDRF personnel has searched the drain line by opening all manholes along the stretch. We have not found the child but we are hopeful," the civic official said.

The child's fall into the drain near Goregaon-Mulund Link Road was captured by CCTV cameras in the vicinity. Divyansh's father, Suraj Bhan Singh, alleged that authorities were not doing enough to trace his son. Divyansh's father, Suraj Bhan Singh, alleged that authorities were not doing enough to trace his son.