Mumbai local trains to reopen from August 15 for fully vaccinated people

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI): Mumbai local train services will start from August 15 for people who have taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced on Sunday.



"Many travel organizations, as well as citizens, have repeatedly requested permission to use local services. We all know that we have not yet fully recovered from the second wave. There is also the risk of a potential third wave. The central government has also repeatedly warned you about this," Thackeray said.

"However, in order to continue the economic cycle, we are imposing certain criteria and restrictions to allow ordinary passengers to travel locally. Passengers who are fully vaccinated will be able to travel by local from August 15," he added.

The Chief Minister said that passengers who are smartphone users can download the train pass through the mobile app.

"Passengers who do not have a smartphone can take photo passes from municipal ward offices in the city as well as suburban railway stations. These passes are for local travel which will have QR codes so that the railway administration can verify their authenticity. I urge you not to allow anyone to obtain passes illegally. Get fully vaccinated and travel," he added.

Local trains operations were shut down in April this year during the ravaging second wave of COVID-19.

Maharashtra reported 5,508 new COVID-19 cases, 4,895 recoveries, and 151 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the state health department, the cumulative caseload reached 63,53,328 including 61,44,388 and 1,33,996 deaths. At present, there are 71,510 active cases in the state. (ANI)

