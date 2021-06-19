  1. Sify.com
  Mumbai: Man arrested,10 pistols, 12 magazines recovered from his possession

Mumbai: Man arrested,10 pistols, 12 magazines recovered from his possession

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Jun 20th, 2021, 02:30:08hrs
Mumbai Crime Branch arrests 21-year-old, recovers 10 pistols and 12 magazines. (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): The Mumbai Crime Branch on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old man from the Mulund area and recovered 10 pistols and 12 magazines from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Lakhan Singh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh.
As per an official from the Crime Branch, Singh's family is involved in manufacturing arms.
The accused has been identified as Lakhan Singh, a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

