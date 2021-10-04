Mumbai: Man dies after four-storey building collapses in Kalbadevi area

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): A 61-year-old man died after a four-storey building collapsed in the Kalbadevi area of Mumbai on Sunday, according to the Mumbai Fire Brigade department (MFB).



The deceased was identified as Sundara Saw, MFB said.

The building was evacuated immediately. Some parts of the building collapsed, it informed.

The victim was taken to the hospital after the incident.

Dr Shaikh, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), JJ hospital declared the victim 'brought dead.' (ANI)

