  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Mumbai: Man dies after four-storey building collapses in Kalbadevi area

Mumbai: Man dies after four-storey building collapses in Kalbadevi area

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Oct 4th, 2021, 12:30:02hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Visual from incident

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): A 61-year-old man died after a four-storey building collapsed in the Kalbadevi area of Mumbai on Sunday, according to the Mumbai Fire Brigade department (MFB).

The deceased was identified as Sundara Saw, MFB said.
The building was evacuated immediately. Some parts of the building collapsed, it informed.
The victim was taken to the hospital after the incident.
Dr Shaikh, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), JJ hospital declared the victim 'brought dead.' (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features