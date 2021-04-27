Mumbai Mayor expresses concerns over availability of COVID-19 vaccine doses

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Days before the third phase of the vaccination drive, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has expressed concerns over the availability of COVID-19 vaccine doses, and said that people who are yet to receive the second dose will be given priority.



The Central government in the third phase of the vaccination drive has allowed citizens above 18 years to get inoculated starting May 1.

Speaking to the media here, the Mumbai Mayor said, "All centres will be ready but there is a question that if they will get adequate vaccine supply. From May 1, we have to give a vaccine to all above 18 years of age but we'll have to see the vaccine supply as earlier vaccination will continue and the second dose is to be prioritised."

Elaborating on the situation of the city, the Mayor added, "We have already spoken to Commissioner about making a list of people who can help us in the procurement of vaccines because we have all preparations in place but if we don't get a supply of vaccines then it will be difficult for us to vaccinate all."

Maharashtra has reported 48,700 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state health bulletin on Monday.

It also recorded 71,736 discharges and 524 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total cases in the state mounted to 43,43,727 including 6,74,770 active cases and 36,01,796 discharges. The death toll, however, surged to 65,284 including the new deaths.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry informed today that, the cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 14.19 crore today as part of the world's largest vaccination drive, which completed 100 days yesterday. (ANI)

