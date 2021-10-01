Mumbai Mayor meets parents ahead of schools reopening for class 8-12

Focusing on the standard operation procedures (SoPs) released earlier by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pednekar made it clear that only 20-25 students will be allowed to sit in a class and that too only with all Covid-19 precautions in place."The school students will be required to carry a consent form from their parents, only 20-25 students will be allowed to sit in a class, use of a face mask and hand sanitiser is important," stated Pednekar.Pursuant to BMC's announcement, schools in the district have started preparing to welcome students. Complete sanitisation and other Covid-19 precautions were put in place at the Don Bosco International School, Matunga today."We were always prepared. So, if you look at the school and go through the premises of the building, you will see that sanitisers are placed everywhere," said Meena Saldanha, principal of Don Bosco International School while speaking to ANI.She added, "Every child who enters the school will be first checked at the gate if he is healthy enough to enter the premises. After which, we will be allowing the child."The schools are also prepping up interactive modes to provide proper education to even those students who decide not to attend the class physically as of now."We will be looking at the hybrid model now. Where the teacher will be teaching in the class as well as the class going live to the children at home," said Saldanha.Not only school management, but local municipal authorities are also taking steps to make sure that all Covid-19 precautions are in place before the school reopens."Today I am on visit in my ward checking schools' readiness to open. We are checking if they have sanitisation in place and have the staff vaccinated. If not, then we are arranging that as well," said Matunga Municipal Councillor Nehal Shah.Earlier on Wednesday, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal informed that the civic body is reopening the schools for classes 8 to 12 from October 4 with all Covid-19 protocols and for the rest of the classes, the decision will be taken in November. (ANI)