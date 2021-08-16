Mumbai-Navi Mumbai model required for Goa's Panaji & suburb: Minister

Panaji, Aug 16 (IANS) The Mumbai-Navi Mumbai urban model should be adopted in Goa's Panaji and its rapidly expanding suburb of Porvorim, which has become the de facto seat of power in the state, Goa's Panchayati Raj Minister Mauvin Godinho said on Monday.

"I have always thought that Porvorim is an extension of Panaji. The Assembly is here. The High Court is close by. Which government offices aren't here. Three (more) government offices will be shifted here. When I was in government under another chief minister, I suggested to him that like Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, this could be a new Panaji," Godinho said at a state Housing Board function organised in Porvorim, Godinho, in presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.