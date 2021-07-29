  1. Sify.com
  4. Mumbai: NCB arrests two drug peddlers in separate raids, seizes MD drugs

Last Updated: Thu, Jul 29th, 2021, 14:30:08hrs
Representative Image

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai arrested two drug peddlers from two different raids in Mumbai and seized MD drugs from their procession on Wednesday night.

According to NCB, a woman drug peddler was arrested from a 4-star hotel in Andheri's Morel area along with MD drugs worth Rs 20 lakh.
In another raid, a drug peddler was arrested from the Jogeshwari area and cash and MD drugs were recovered from his possession.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

