Mumbai: NCB seizes 100 gm of mephedrone, 1 held

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Feb 7th, 2021, 15:29:56hrs
Representative Image

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): The Mumbai zonal unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested a drug trafficker and seized 100 gm of Mephedrone from his possession.

Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, Mumbai Zonal Unit NCB said the accused has been identified as Ibrahim Mujawar a resident of Jogeshwari.
"The accused has bought it from Asif Rajkotwala a resident of Dongri. Asif was arrested with a small quantity of Charas," he said.
The police said that the probe on the case is underway. (ANI)

