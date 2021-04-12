  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Mumbai: NCB summons Dawood Ibrahim's aide Raziq Chikna

Mumbai: NCB summons Dawood Ibrahim's aide Raziq Chikna

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Mon, Apr 12th, 2021, 12:30:09hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday summoned Dawood Ibrahim aide Raziq Chikna.
Earlier on April 2, Raziq's brother Danish Chikna was arrested in Rajasthan.

In a joint statement, NCB and police said that Danish Chikna managed the drugs factory of gangster Dawood Ibrahim in Maharashtra's Dongri.
"Drugs were seized from his vehicle. A total of six cases, including that of murder, are registered against him. Warrants were also issued against him in two cases," said the statement. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features