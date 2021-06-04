Mumbai: No injuries reported in fire at Oshiwara's Aashiyana Tower

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 4 (ANI): No injuries have been reported in the level 2 fire that broke out in the Aashiyana Tower in Mumbai's Oshiwara on Friday morning.



As per the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), the fire broke out on the first floor of the Aashiyana Building around 7:57 am.

Eight fire engines, eight jumbo water tankers, one BA Van, one Aerial Ladder Platform, 1 assistant divisional fire officer, 1 divisional fire officer, and two 108 ambulances reached the site.

Visuals from the incident earlier in the day had shown huge plumes of smoke rising from the building. (ANI)

