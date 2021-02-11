Mumbai: One arrested in connection with Versova cylinder blast

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): A person has been arrested on charges of storing cylinders illegally and booked under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 338 (endangering life), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, the Mumbai Police said.



This comes after a massive fire broke out due to a cylinder blast in a cylinder godown on Wednesday in Mumbai's Versova area.

As many as four persons sustained injuries after a massive fire broke out in a cylinder godown on Wednesday in Mumbai's Versova area.

According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade team, the incident took place near the Anjuman school area on Yari road at around 10 am on Wednesday morning.

Seven fire engines were rushed to the site along with police officials. The fire department had declared it as a level-2 fire.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at Cooper Hospital Dr. Niranjan had informed that the injured have been identified as Rakesh Kadu, Laxman Kumvat, Manjit Khan, and Mukesh Kumvat. (ANI)

