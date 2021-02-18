  1. Sify.com
  Mumbai police arrest sanitation worker from Haryana for stealing Rs 20 lakh

Mumbai police arrest sanitation worker from Haryana for stealing Rs 20 lakh

Last Updated: Thu, Feb 18th, 2021, 09:47:18hrs
Police taking accused into custody. (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested a man who had stolen Rs 20 lakh from the house of a businessman on February 8.

According to Andheri Police, the accused was working as a sanitation worker and was arrested from Haryana's Sonipat.
"During the investigation, we got to know that the accused worked as a sanitation worker near the businessman's house," police said and informed that they also recovered Rs 19,05,000 from him.
Further investigation is underway.
The complainant, Vinay Tripathi registered a complaint on February 9. (ANI)

