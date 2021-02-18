Mumbai police arrest sanitation worker from Haryana for stealing Rs 20 lakh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested a man who had stolen Rs 20 lakh from the house of a businessman on February 8.



According to Andheri Police, the accused was working as a sanitation worker and was arrested from Haryana's Sonipat.

"During the investigation, we got to know that the accused worked as a sanitation worker near the businessman's house," police said and informed that they also recovered Rs 19,05,000 from him.

Further investigation is underway.

The complainant, Vinay Tripathi registered a complaint on February 9. (ANI)

