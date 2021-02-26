  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Mumbai police books man for murder in Colaba

Mumbai police books man for murder in Colaba

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Feb 26th, 2021, 09:52:04hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): Mumbai police on Friday registered a case against a wanted accused in the case of a murder in Colaba Area of South Mumbai on Thursday evening.

According to an official police statement, a man named Ismail Sheikh (51) was attacked with a sharp weapon and killed on Sassoon dock in Colaba.
"Accused had some old dispute with the deceased. He assaulted the victim with a sharp weapon last evening around 7.30 pm near Sassoon dock and killed him," police said. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features