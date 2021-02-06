Mumbai police bust porn film racket, nab 5

The raid was carried out by the Property Cell following a tip-off of a porn film racket, which circulated videos via mobile applications.

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) The Mumbai Crime Branch raided a bungalow in Madh Island and arrested five persons for allegedly making pornographic films, officials said.

One of the prime accused who has been arrested allegedly runs a paid mobile app, 'HotHit Movies', where she uploaded adult amd pornographic content produced by her group. As per the preliminary investigation, the accused persons lured unsuspecting women by promising them a break in mainstream Bollywood films.

In the raid, the police found a couple in a compromisimg postion while three others were filming the act.

While the woman was not arrested, the others, including two male performers, a cameraman and a woman graphic designer were nabbed from the premises.

They were produced before a magistrate who remanded them to police custody till February 10.

The police have seized cameras, light equipment, a laptop and a dialogue script, K. Pawar, the investigation officer, told mediapersons.

Further probe resulted in the freezing of bank account of the main accused with deposits of Rs 36.60 lakh.

While the actors were paid meagrely, the filmmakers made huge money by uploading the adult content on their app and by further selling them to other apps or clandestine channels, he added.

--IANS

qn/arm