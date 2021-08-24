Mumbai: Police constable dies by suicide in Andheri

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI): A 40-year-old police constable allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Andheri on Sunday.

The constable, identified as Suresh Chavan, was alone in the house as his wife and kids had gone to a relative's house to celebrate Raksha Bandhan.



The MIDC police rushed the constable to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead, said police.

Police said no suicide note was recovered from the spot. The police have registered an accidental death case.

According to police, on Sunday, Chavan's wife and two children went to their relative's house for celebrating Raksha Bandhan. They returned home in the evening and knocked on the door. But Chavan did not answer. They broke the door open, only to find the constable dead.

Chavan was posted at Mumbra police station in Thane district. (ANI)

