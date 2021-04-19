Mumbai police introduces 'green corridor' to facilitate uninterrupted movement of essential vehicles

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): The Mumbai Police has introduced a 'green corridor' to facilitate smooth and uninterrupted movement of 'red sticker vehicles' such as ambulances.



The initiative has been introduced by the police to ensure uninterrupted movement of vehicles carrying doctors, nurses, health professionals and medical supplies.

In order to limit vehicular traffic on Mumbai roads and to allow vehicles related to essential services with more ease, the Mumbai Police has decided to implement a colour code in the city on Saturday amid COVID-19 restrictions.

In a self-made video, Hemant Nagrale, Mumbai Police Commissioner informed that a self-sticking colour-coded policy will be implemented in three colours -- red, green and yellow.

A red sticker will be used for vehicles belonging to doctors, medical staff, and transportation of essential medical supplies; green for vehicles carrying consumable items (fruits, vegetables, dairy products etc) and yellow for essential services including the movement of officials from the government, telephone department, electricity department and the media.

These stickers will be provided free of charge by the Mumbai Police and will be used to navigate traffic conditions. These stickers will be provided on all toll points.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a series of 'strict restrictions' in the state till May 1 including the imposition of Section 144 from Wednesday in view of rising COVID-19 cases. He, however, refrained from calling it a 'lockdown'.

Under the new guidelines, all establishments, public places, activities will remain closed in the state. Only essential services will be exempted, and their operations to be unrestricted.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state due to the novel coronavirus. As many as 68,631 fresh COVID-19 cases and 503 deaths were reported from Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the highest in the state so far since the pandemic broke out last year.

With this, the total number of active cases in the state now stands at 6,70,388, the state health department informed. So far, as many as 31,06,828 recoveries and 60,473 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

