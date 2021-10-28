Mumbai Police move Sessions Court to issue non-bailable warrant against Param Bir Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has moved an application in the Sessions Court to issue a non-bailable warrant against former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, said the Mumbai Police on Thursday.



The Crime branch claimed that the former IPS officer is untraceable. The court has scheduled a hearing on October 29.

A case of extortion was registered on July 23 against Parambir Singh, Sachin Waze and others at Goregaon Police Station and the investigation was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

The Chandiwal Judicial Commission on Tuesday issued a bailable warrant against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, in connection with an alleged corruption case of Rs 100 crore.

He alleged that former home minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month. (ANI)

