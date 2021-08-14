Mumbai Police on high alert ahead of Independence Day

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], August 14 (ANI): Police of all districts in Mumbai have been instructed to be vigilant ahead of independence day.



"All police stations will maintain high alert in the form of static deployment and patrolling to prevent any untoward incident on Independence Day", informed Mumbai Police.

Police stated that Anti-Terror Cell (ATC) and beat officers in all police stations have been activated to gather intelligence.

"Bandobast will be kept at important govt offices such as Mantralaya for government function of flag hoisting, along with Anti-Sabotage measures such as Frisking of persons and checking of premises with Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS)", Police added.

Mumbai Police further added, "Special Branch, Crime Branch, Protection and Security branch including BDDS and QRT will be on their toes". (ANI)

