Mumbai Police raids orchestra bar; arrests 48 persons, rescues 4 girls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): A raid was carried out at Devikrupa Orchestra Bar in Tilaknagar area leading to arrest of 48 persons and rescue of four bar girls, police said.

The raid on the bar, situated on PL Lokhande Marg, was carried out by the police's Social Service branch, Shivdeep Lande, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Anti-Narcotics Cell told media persons.



A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Dignity of Women Act 2016.

On Saturday, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Mumbai Police had arrested 22 persons, recovered around Rs 94,000 in cash and rescued 10 women after it raided a dance bar in the city in the wee hours of Saturday. (ANI)

