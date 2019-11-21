Mumbai Police says cannot provide security for India-West Indies T20I on Dec 6

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Mumbai Police has informed Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) that police security cannot be provided for the India-West Indies T20 International match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 6.

According to the police, security cannot be provided owing to various programs of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Parinirvan Diwas to be carried out during the same time.

Earlier today, MCA said that there is no plan to shift the match out of the city adding that the association is waiting for clearance from Mumbai police so the final call can be taken in the matter."We are meeting with the police in this regard and we are waiting for the clearance from their side. As of now, there is no change in plan. Everything is per schedule," MCA sources had said.Mumbai Police had reportedly asked the MCA to shift the match out of the city, expressing their inability to deploy adequate police force for the game.The scheduled match on December 6 would be clashing with the death anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and many people would come out in big numbers to celebrate the 'Mahaparinirvan Divas'.India and West Indies are slated to play three T20Is and three ODIs against each other and the squad of the Men in Blue is slated to be announced later today. The first T20I is scheduled to be played on December 6 at the Wankhede Stadium. (ANI)