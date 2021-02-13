Mumbai police seize charas worth Rs 1.02 Cr, 2 nabbed

Late on Thursday, another drug dealer Kisan H. Gaud alias Sathe, 24, was caught from Parekh Nagar in Malad east, but he managed to escape from their clutches.

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) In another swoop in suburban Malad, the Mumbai Police's Crime Branch Unit-12 on Friday late night arrested a drug peddler and seized 3kg of charas worth Rs 1.02 crore, officials said here on Saturday.

However, his accomplice Suraj Vijaybahadur Yadav, alias Potya, 21, was arrested with charas worth Rs 57 lakh on him.

Police teams fanned out into the suburbs and launched a manhunt to successfully arrest Gaud from his hideout in Parekh Nagar along with a plastic bag with 3.20 kg of charas worth Rs 1.02 crore.

They were produced before a Magistrate Court which has remanded them to police custody till February 16.

The police said that in September 2020, two other accomplices of the duo arrested in Mumbai (Gaud and Yadav) were nabbed by the Bihar Police and also seized 26 kg of charas from their possession.

This is the second major action by the Mumbai Police in the past 24 hours, with an earlier seizure of 1.80 tonnes of ganja worth Rs 3.60 crore concealed under a consignment of coconuts from a truck in the eastern suburbs.

