Mumbai pornography case: Police finds hidden cupboard in Raj Kundra's Andheri office

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): While investigating the porn film case, Mumbai Police Crime Branch has found a hidden cupboard in actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai's Andheri during searches.



"Crime Branch has found a hidden cupboard in businessman Raj Kundra's Viaan and JL Stream office in Mumbai's Andheri during searches in connection with a pornography case," Mumbai Police informed.

As per sources, Raj Kundra will soon face money laundering and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) cases against him as Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to register cases under these Acts against him.

Kundra, 45, was arrested by the Mumbai Police late on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to alleged creation of pornographic films and was placed in police custody till July 23. Currently, the case involves alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

A Mumbai court on July 20 sent businessman Kundra to police custody till July 23 and in another bail hearing his custody was later extended till July 27.

The case was registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and the use of apps. (ANI)

