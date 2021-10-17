Mumbai postal region launches 'Know Your Postman' app to locate beat postman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): Mumbai postal department launched android-based mobile application 'Know Your Postman' on the occasion of National Mails Day on Saturday.



The app allows the user to get details of their beat postman upon searching by locality, area pin code and post office name.

Addressing the event in Mumbai, Swati Pandey, Postmaster General, Mumbai Region said, "This is the first application to get details of your beat postman in the History of Mumbai Postal region. Using this app, citizens can get details of their beat postman."

The application, created by Mumbai Postal Region has been made available on Google Play Store from October 16.

Pandey further stated that there are more than 86,000 localities and suburbs of Mumbai city are in the database. "Mumbai is a very big region, so it will take time to add all the localities in our database. But as of now, we have more than 86,000 localities in the database," she added.

'Know Your Postman' application will provide information about the local postman, his name, phone number, photo and post office name.

The event took place at the Mumbai Press Club in Maharashtra. (ANI)

