Mumbai rain: Andheri subway to remain closed from July 21 to Sep 30 between 10 pm and 6 am

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): In view of the dangers posed by water logging during the rainy season, Mumbai traffic police on Monday issued advisory announcing that Andheri Subway will be closed for the movement of all types of vehicles and pedestrians from June 21 to September 30 between 10 pm and 6 am.



The official order also suggested three alternative routes: Jogeshwari's Balasaheb Thackeray flyover bridge, Milan Subway in Santacruz, and Andheri's Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge.

"Due to water-logging during rainy season, it becomes highly risky for the motor vehicles and pedestrians at Andheri Subway. For this purpose, Andheri Subway will be closed during June 21 to September 30 between 10 pm and 6 am for the movement of all types of vehicles and pedestrians," read the order.

According to India Meteorological Department, light to moderate rainfall is expected both in the city and suburbs. (ANI)

