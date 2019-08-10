Mumbai rains: Western Railways cancels all Mumbai-bound trains from Gandhidham

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): In the backdrop of heavy rainfall and water-logging in Ahmedabad and Rajkot divisions of the Western Railways, all Mumbai bound trains from Gandhidham have been cancelled. While Gandhidham -Kamakhya and Gandhidham -Howrah Express have been rescheduled for tomorrow morning.

Train from Nadiad to Modasa and vice-versa have also been cancelled till further orders.



Trains cancelled for 11 August are -- Yasvantpur - Bikaner, Indore - Pune, MGR Chennai - Ahmedabad and rest others. Trains are cancelled till August 16.

Train diverted on Saturday was Jodhpur-Bengaluru Express diverted via Surat - Jalgaon - Wardha -Balharshah - Secunderabad. While for August 11, Bikaner - Yasvantpur Express, Ahmedabad -Kolhapur Express, Ahmedabad - Pune Duronto Express are to be diverted. Western Railway has announced diversion of trains till August 16.

Twelve people have lost their lives while over 1.4 lakh people have been evacuated from the flood-affected areas in Maharashtra. (ANI)

