Mumbai: Sanjay Raut issues defamation notice Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra [India], October 9 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday issued a legal notice to the BJP state President Chandrakant Patil for his alleged defamatory comment linking him and his wife, Varsha to the PMC Bank scam.



"I have issued a legal notice to Chandrakantdada Patil for his defamatory, baseless and bogus comments against me and my wife. If Chandrakant dada doesn't give an unconditional apology..I will be taking further legal action and move the honourable court," tweeted Raut.

Raut also attached a copy of the notice with his tweet.

"The statement made by you in you open letter/reply, claiming the wife of our client Varsha S Raut, has received an amount of Rs 50,00,000 out of the PMC bank scam is unwarranted," said Shiv Sena leader's advocate Vikrant Sabne in the notice.

Sabne, on Raut's behalf, asked Patil to clarify the facts in seven days, "failure of which we would be constrained to initiate necessary legal action under prevailing law," said the notice. (ANI)

