Mumbai school sealed after 22 students test Covid positive

The developments came in the wake of RT-PCR tests conducted at the St. Josephs School and Orphanage in Dongri on August 24 when a couple of students complained of fever and other Covid-like symptoms a day earlier.

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) At least 22 students of a boarding school in Mumbai, including four aged below 12 years, have tested Covid-19 positive and the hostel premises have been sealed, said a BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation official.

After the two students tested Covid-19 positive, the BMC teams conducted more tests on the 95 students of whom 22 have tested positive, including the four kids below the age of 12.

While the students above 12 years have been sent to the Covid care centre in the Richardson & Cruddas Company at Mazagaon, those below 12 years have been admitted to the paediatric Covid centre of Nair Hospital.

In a related development, at least 17 Covid cases, including 5 with the Delta Plus variant, have been detected in a single housing society in Kandivali, with the BMC declaring it a containment zone.

All the patients in the two areas (Dongri & Kandivali) are stable, and there is no cause for worry, said the BMC.

