Mumbai schoolboy, 4 others represent India at world sailing event in Italy (Ld)

Besides Adhvait Menon, the four other Indians participating at the event (June 30-July 10) include Eklavya Batham, Vishwanadh Padidala and two girls Priya Jhansi, Vaishnavi Veeravamasham, competing with contestants from all over the world.

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) A Class 10 student at the Navy Children School here, Adhvait P. Menon is representing India at the ongoing Optimist World Sailing Championship 2021 going on at the Riva Del Garda, Italy, an official said here on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old promising yachtsman is the son of an Indian Navy officer, Commander Prashant C. Menon and has been sailing since the age of 10.

An official said that this is a prestigious sailing championship for youth being held annually for over half a century in different countries, with young sailors' participation from all the continents.

Adhvait, who sails Enterprise and Laser class of sailing boats, was the youngest participant at the 2020 YAI National Sailing Championship. He has taken part in several state and national events and bagged awards.

Taking his training with the Navy Sailing Team at the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre, here, Adhvait is also an avid runner, who topped the Navy Mumbai Half Marathon 2019 in the under-14 boys' category.

