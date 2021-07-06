Mumbai schoolboy represents India at world sailing event in Italy

The 15-year-old promising yachtsman is the son of a naval officer, Commodore Prashant C. Menon and has been sailing since the age of 10.

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) A Class 10 student at the Navy Children School here, Adhvait P. Menon is representing India at the ongoing Optimist World Sailing Championship 2021 going on at the Riva Del Garda, Italy, an official said here on Tuesday.

Besides Adhvait Menon, other Indians participating at the event (June 30-July 10) include Eklavya Batham, Vishwanadh Padidala and two girls Priya Jhansi, Vaishnavi Veeravamasham, competing with contestants from all over the world.

Adhvait, who sails Enterprise and Laser class of sailing boats, was the youngest participant at the 2020 YAI National Sailing Championship and has taken part in several state and national events and bagged awards.

Taking his training with the Navy Sailing Team at the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre, here, Adhvait is also an avid runner. He topped the Navy Mumbai Half Marathon 2019 in the under-14 boys' category.

