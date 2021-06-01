Mumbai shocked as woman falls off train grappling mobile thief

The incident happened on Saturday evening around 7.45 pm near the Kalwa suburban stations on the Central Railway when the deceased, Vidya D. Patil 35, was returning home from her office in Andheri.

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a young woman and mother of three daughters, fell off a running train and was killed while grappling with a mobile thief, officials said here on Tuesday.

According to her brother-in-law Kamalakar Patil, it was her fourth day at work after she was on maternity leave for six months and delivered a baby girl.

According to Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) officials, Patil had boarded the train from Kurla for Dombivali where she lived in Ganesh Ghat, Kumbharkhanpada locality.

Just as the train started leaving Kalwa station, a robber jumped inside the ladies' compartment, grabbed her mobile phone and rushed to the door to jump out on the platform.

Not willing to give up, she lunged after him and caught him, but he pushed her, and she fell in the gap between the train and the platform and was run over.

The entire incident lasted barely 10 seconds, giving no time to two other stunned women commuters inside the compartment to react or help her.

Patil is survived by her husband Dnyaneshwar, three daughters Purva, 9, Megha, 6 and Pari who is only 6 months old, besides an aged mother-in-law Indubai Patil, a grieving Kamlakar Patil told IANS.

Moving swiftly, the GRP scanned CCTV footage and managed to nab the thief, identified as a history-sheeter Faisal Jameel Sheikh, 31, from his hideout in the nearby Mumbra town.

Having several past cases of thefts or robbery against him, Sheikh was produced before a court which has been remanded to police custody till June 4.

--IANS

qn/in