Mumbai: Siddhivinayak temple to reopen from Oct 7

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI): Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple will be reopened from tomorrow (October 7) for the devotees, said Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust.



Adesh Bandekar, President of Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust, said, "All the devotees will be allowed inside the temple only through pre-booking QR codes on Shree Siddhivinayak Temple Trust app," adding that only 250 devotees will be issued QR codes every hour for darshan.

He further said, "The devotees will have to follow COVID-appropriate behavior such as social distancing, wearing mask etc. The devotees will be allowed inside the temple only after checking temperature using the thermal scanner."

Bandekar said, "Registration of devotees on the app will begin on October 6 at 12 pm. Thereafter, every Thursday, the app will accept the registration for the ensuing week." (ANI)

