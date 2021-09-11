Mumbai, suburbs to receive light to moderate rain: BMC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 (ANI): Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Saturday informed that Mumbai and suburbs will receive light to moderate rain with the possibility of occasional intense spells.



As per the Mumbai weather forecast, high tide will begin today from 14:34 hours where waves will go up to 4.22 meters while the low tide would begin at 20:36 hours where waves of 0.53 meters in height would be witnessed.

Moreover, the update by BMC specified that the average rainfall that parts of the city have faced in the last 24 hours ranges between 11.95 mm to 21.64 mm.

Central Mumbai received 11.95 mm of average rainfall. Whereas, it eastern and western suburbs received 15.91 mm and 21.64 mm of rainfall, respectively.

India Metrological department also predicted heavy rainfall for today at isolated places over Maharashtra. (ANI)

