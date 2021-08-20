Mumbai through the eyes of artist Apurba Nandi

On view till September 11, the show is presented by Delhi-based Palette Art Gallery and is both physical as well as virtual on the gallery's website.

According to the artist, he, "was intrigued by this landscape when (she) was in the process of being part of a city like Mumbai."

She says: "I was waiting for Mumbai to absorb me. Waiting become an act of 'looking' at this city. At times plainly looking at unknown people is cathartic. I kept looking at people till they got reduced into a pattern of heads, pattern of hands, of eyes, of sound; the sound that becomes a common humming. Placing one figure after the other, the work morphs into a formation of people. For me these formations become an enquiry into the order of society and at the same time it enquires our own sense of existing in the social fabric."