Mumbai to receive more rainfall in next 2-3 days: IMD

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, Mumbai has received moderate to heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The reason for these rains is the presence of a Cyclonic Circulation is over South Gujarat coast. Also, a Cyclonic Circulation lies over Odisha and adjoining areas.



According to IMD, the region is likely to receive more rainfall in next 2-3 days due to the active west coast moving towards south Konkan and further.

Besides, heavy spells are likely in parts of Aurangabad, Akola, Ahmednagar, Nagpur, and along the coast. (ANI)

