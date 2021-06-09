Mumbai: Western Railway continues operations despite heavy rains

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): Despite heavy downpour in Mumbai, the traffic on all four lines of Western Railway (WR) continued throughout the day on Wednesday.



"There has been very heavy rains in Mumbai on date with more than 300 mm rain in Dadar - Andheri region during the day. However, the traffic on all four line continued on WR throughout the day in spite of very heavy rains," the Western Railway quoted.

However, the speed of trains was restricted at 25 km per hour on down slow line in Matunga Rd - Mahim section due to waterlogging.

This decision was taken keeping in view the safety of train operations. However, Mumbai local train services were suspended between some stations as a precautionary measure.

Shivaji M Sutar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, Mumbai said that train services between Kurla and CSMT were suspended as the water was flowing over tracks between Kurla and Sion stations.

"Due to heavy rains in Suburbs and waterlogging b/w Sion- Kurla, as precautionary measures, the train services between CSMT-Kurla have been suspended from 9.50 am. Services on other sections are running," Shivaji M Sutar tweeted.

Due to heavy rains and waterlogging near Chunabhatti station, train services on the Harbour line between CSMT and Vashi were also suspended from 10.20 am.

"On mainline due to waterlogging in Sion-Kurla section services have been suspended from CSMT- Thane from 10.20 am," added the CPRO.

Today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange' alert in Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane districts of Maharashtra for the next four days.

Mumbai's Santacruz observed 164.8 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm, while Colaba received 32.2 mm rainfall, the IMD reported. (ANI)

