Mumbai woman attacked with sharp weapon, dies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): A 20-year-old woman died after being attacked with a sharp weapon by an unidentified person in Ghatkopar's Narayan Nagar in Mumbai on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Meenakshi Brijesh Chaurasia.

The woman was immediately taken to a nearby hospital but doctors declared her dead on arrival.



According to the initial probe, the victim was going to meet her relatives when she was attacked by the person. The accused immediately fled the spot after committing the crime.

Police has registered a case against an unidentified person under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the matter and investigation is underway.

The search for the absconding accused has been initiated. (ANI)

